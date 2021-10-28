Tracking yet another cool down accompanied by rain today

ROANOKE, Va. – After yesterday’s beautiful, but breezy weather, yet another front is moving in. Temperatures will range from the mid 50s to the upper 60s. The reason for the wide range in temperatures is due to the timing of this system. Temperatures will cool down sooner for those who live west of the parkway.

Today

Along with these cooler temperatures, our rain chances will increase this afternoon. The best chance for rain comes late this afternoon and lingers into our Friday.

POPS

Our next weather system will not only bring cooler temperatures and rain, but also a drop in pressure that could cause aches and pains.

Aches & Pains

Our rainy and cool forecast lingers into the weekend.