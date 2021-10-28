Clear icon
46º
wsls logo

Weather

Tracking yet another cool down accompanied by rain today

Delaney Wearden, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, cooler, rain, front
What we're tracking
What we're tracking

ROANOKE, Va. – After yesterday’s beautiful, but breezy weather, yet another front is moving in. Temperatures will range from the mid 50s to the upper 60s. The reason for the wide range in temperatures is due to the timing of this system. Temperatures will cool down sooner for those who live west of the parkway.

Today

Along with these cooler temperatures, our rain chances will increase this afternoon. The best chance for rain comes late this afternoon and lingers into our Friday.

POPS

Our next weather system will not only bring cooler temperatures and rain, but also a drop in pressure that could cause aches and pains.

Aches & Pains

Our rainy and cool forecast lingers into the weekend.

Weekend Forecast

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Delaney is a Texas native who was born in Houston, but moved to San Antonio where she lived for 16 years. She moved to Roanoke in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter