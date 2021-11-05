Brrr! Canadian air to keep us cold through Sunday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ll need to defrost and/or scrape frost off the car windshield this morning (if you park outside). Temperatures are starting in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunshine will help us thaw a bit, with highs reaching 51 to 56° later in the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 11/5/2021

A storm off the coast will throw some clouds our way late Friday into part of Saturday morning, especially east of the Parkway. That won’t stop temperatures from dropping quickly, though. Make sure you bundle up for high school football Friday evening.

What you need for high school football Friday evening

Saturday morning starts with temperatures around 28 to 34°. If you have to head out earlier, you may once again need to break out the ice scraper. Temperatures reach the 50s again Saturday with more clouds east of the Parkway. We’ll reach the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday with more sunshine.

Temperatures start in the 30s Sunday and Monday mornings, with frost being more scattered at that point.

Frost/freeze potential through Monday, 11/8/2021

High pressure forces the jet stream (and colder air) to go farther north through at least the first half of next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will mostly peak between 67 and 73°, which is about 5 to 10° above average.

What we're tracking - Tuesday, 11/9/2021

Later in the week, a strong storm system will sling moisture our way in the form of rain (possibly heavy). The days to watch for that will be Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13.