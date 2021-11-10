Near-record warmth (again) prior to our next cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Lynchburg tied its record high temperature Tuesday afternoon, and it appears that some of us will come close to doing that again Wednesday afternoon.

Some early morning clouds give way to sunshine. That should be enough to push temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s in the higher elevations and mid to upper 70s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 11/10/2021

High temperatures take a bit of a dip on Veterans Day. We’ll mostly top out in the 60s with increasing clouds and an increasing wind in the mountains.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for the mountains - Thursday, 11/11/2021

This all comes ahead of our next cold front that will produce periods of rain. Some scattered showers will be possible Thursday afternoon, but the bulk of the rain comes in between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday.

Future Tracker - Thursday evening

We’ll be dry for high school football action Friday evening but breezy. This comes as low pressure winds up to the north and eventually sends some colder air toward us Friday night through the weekend.

Colder air moves in just in time for the weekend

Highs this weekend will range from the 40s in the higher elevations to 50s elsewhere. Bundle up if you plan on going to the Tech or Liberty games Saturday!

Weekend high temperatures for 11/13 and 11/14

We’ll stay chilly and breezy at times through the early part of next week.