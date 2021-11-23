Tuesday features the coldest air of the season for parts of the area

ROANOKE, Va. – You could feel the temperature drop Monday as our cold front passed through. Fast-forward to Tuesday morning, and wind chills are starting in the teens and 20s. Even though we’ll see wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day, don’t expect much of a warmup.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will only reach the upper 30s and lower 40s in the New River Valley and Highlands and middle to (maybe) upper 40s in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 11/23/2021

It will be breezy at times as well. Gusts west of the Parkway will peak between 25 and 35 mph during the afternoon. The wind will then calm down at night.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Tuesday, 11/23/2021

As the wind calms down, temperatures plummet overnight. A crystal clear sky and bone-dry air help with that too. Many areas wake up to frost and temperatures around 20-25° first thing Wednesday morning. Save yourself a few extra minutes before heading out to do any last-minute Thanksgiving shopping.

Low temperature first thing Wednesday morning, 11/24/2021

As high pressure moves south, the wind comes out of the southwest and west on Thanksgiving Day. While we start chilly, we end up warmer during the afternoon.

High pressure keeps us "warmer" and dry by Thanksgiving Day

A strong cold front once again moves in overnight into early Black Friday. We only expect a few scattered rain showers and west-slope snow showers. This will once again bring wind and colder air.

Colder air returns along a gusty wind Black Friday

The hourly planner for each day shows us near freezing first thing in the morning Thanksgiving Day with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures Black Friday will be steady, if not falling, throughout the day.

Hourly planner for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday 2021

