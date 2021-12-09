Weather seemingly can’t make up its mind between fall or winter

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday morning starts out with your typical late fall/early winter chill. We start the day with sunshine and 20s. Temperatures then rise into the 40s with a gradual increase in clouds later in the day.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 12/9/2021

We’ll stay cloudy through much of the day Friday with highs in the 50s. A few stray sprinkles can’t be ruled out, with there being a slightly better chance toward the Highlands (along a front) during the evening.

Future Tracker - late Friday night

As this front lifts north, that sets the stage for a severe weather event to unfold to our west Friday.

Severe weather threat for Friday, 12/10/2021

That same unseasonably warm air gets pumped into our area Saturday, leading to near-record highs prior to some needed rain during the afternoon and evening. The severe weather threat in our area looks much lower, due to a lack of instability (thunderstorm fuel).

Near-record warmth prior to needed rain Saturday afternoon/evening

High temperatures mainly reach the 60s with some lower 70s around before the arrival of rain Saturday.

Forecast high temperatures come close to records Saturday

Once this front passes, we’ll briefly turn cooler Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Ad

Temperatures drop briefly by Sunday, 12/12/2021

High pressure takes over for much of next week, allowing temperatures to rise and rain chances to plummet.

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day outlooks through 12/18/2021

The long-range outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a high likelihood of above average temperatures (average highs in the 40s and lower 50s this time of year).