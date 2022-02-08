Give yourself time! Icy windshields precede multi-day thaw

ROANOKE, Va. – Any leftover moisture from Monday’s mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, graupel and snow has frozen to our cars. Make sure to take some time, and scrape the ice off before heading out Tuesday morning.

Be careful in parking lots and sidewalks too, as there will be icy patches early on.

Decreasing clouds and a breeze from the west will push temperatures upward Tuesday afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 40s in the mountains and upper 40s/lower 50s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 2/8/2022

This is just the beginning of a multi-day warm-up. The jet stream retreats north for a few days, allowing milder air to move into southwest and central Virginia.

Jet stream retreats north Wednesday through Saturday

High temperatures from Wednesday through Saturday reach the 50s and 60s (depending on elevation), under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A strong cold front moves in, sending temperatures back down by Super Bowl Sunday.

High temperature trend from 2/9 to 2/13/2022

The storm track across the southern U.S. remains active during that time. If the cold air and storm track can play ball a little farther west, we could be looking at snow on Super Bowl Sunday.

What we're tracking by Super Bowl Sunday 2022

That chance, as of this article’s publishing on Tuesday, is low but not zero. Keep checking back for updates by downloading our weather app.