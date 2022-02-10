Did you feel it? USGS reports 2.2M earthquake in Bedford County

FOREST, Va. – If you felt any trembling late Wednesday night in the Forest area, you weren’t imagining things.

The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.2 magnitude earthquake shook three miles beneath the surface. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The sensitive sensors at Virginia Tech measured the quake as well.

Seismic reading of Wednesday night's earthquake from Virginia Tech's campus

According to a study at Michigan State University, quakes/shaking of this magnitude are rarely felt nor do they cause damage.

Magnitude and damage associated with the Richter Scale

10 News has yet to receive any reports of damage, but we have seen reports of shaking/booming in Bedford, Goode, Forest, Rivermont and Boonsboro.

If you felt shaking or heard any loud booms, let us know in the comments section of this article.