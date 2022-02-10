Did you feel it? USGS reports 2.2M earthquake in Bedford County

FOREST, Va. – If you felt any trembling late Wednesday night in the Forest area, you weren’t imagining things.
The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.2 magnitude earthquake shook three miles beneath the surface. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The sensitive sensors at Virginia Tech measured the quake as well.
According to a study at Michigan State University, quakes/shaking of this magnitude are rarely felt nor do they cause damage.
10 News has yet to receive any reports of damage, but we have seen reports of shaking/booming in Bedford, Goode, Forest, Rivermont and Boonsboro.
