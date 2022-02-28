Meteorological winter wraps up with typical temps, ample sunshine

Feb 28 marks the last day of meteorological winter

ROANOKE, Va. – Meteorological winter ends February 28.

We know. It’s a different definition than what we’ve grown up learning (the solstices and equinoxes).

Meteorological winter runs from December 1 through February 28, and meteorological spring runs from March 1 to May 31. This a) makes it easier to keep consistent records and b) is a more accurate depiction of when temperatures (on average) begin to rise out of the depths of winter.

Anyways, now that that’s over, let’s get to the forecast.

We’ll see ample sunshine Monday and a light breeze, helping to keep temperatures right around the average for the final day of February.

High temperature forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022

March comes in quietly this time around. As the jet stream continues to rise north, warmer and more spring-like air moves in from Tuesday through Thursday.

Upper air pattern through much of the first week of March 2022

In fact, Wednesday’s highs could reach 70+ in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside.

High temperature forecast for the first few days of March

These should make some great days to get outside, and maybe wash off some of the winter gunk on our cars.

Ad

A brief wedge may cool us off into the 50s Friday. By the weekend, however, a southwest wind will push our temperatures back into the 60s (maybe 70s by Sunday).

This falls in line with the Climate Prediction Center’s 6 to 10 day temperature outlook.

Climate Prediction Center 6 to 10 day outlook as of February 27, 2022

As the Pacific-North American oscillation goes toward its negative phase, that typically translates to more warm than cool days. That’s what we see unfolding through at least March 9.