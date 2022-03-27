Harsh wind, hard freeze precede spring warmth, severe weather threat

What we're tracking in the final week of March

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been one of the warmest Marches on record so far, which makes the cold quite the shock to the system. Sunday’s high temperatures mostly reach the 40s despite sunshine.

High temperature forecast for Sunday, 3/27/2022

A harsh, wintry wind will gust between 30 and 40 mph Sunday. This, combined with lower humidity levels, will lead to a threat for brush fires. (This is also the case Monday.)

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Sunday, 3/27/2022

As the wind drops off a bit into Monday morning, temperatures tank into the 20s. If you’ve done any early-season planting, make sure to cover things up or bring them in.

Hard freeze expected into Monday morning

We stay unseasonably cold and windy Monday. By Tuesday, a warm front pushes closer to the region, and that may trigger a few evening showers. Otherwise, we’re cold and dry.

Warm front may trigger a few showers late Tuesday

Once that front lifts north, we’ll turn windy and warmer Wednesday. However, there’s a big dip in the jet stream east of the Rockies.

Upper level air pattern by Wednesday, 3/30/2022

That will help fuel a strong storm system, and therefore, a multi-day severe weather threat. That starts Tuesday in the Plains, continues Wednesday in the Deep South and shifts eastward toward parts of our area Thursday.

Severe weather threat from Tuesday, 3/29 to Thursday, 3/31/2022

It’s possible that a line of intense storms farther south robs us of the energy needed for severe weather, but the warmth, moisture and wind are all there to create at least the potential.

Possible severe weather threat for Thursday, 3/31/2022

The timing is still up in the air as of Sunday morning, so make sure you have our app downloaded for updates.