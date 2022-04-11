Welcome back, Spring! Tracking a taste of mid-May warmth at times this week

Warming trend through at least the first half of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – This past weekend, our area saw everything from rain to sun and snow to graupel. These next few days, the weather pattern pulls a full 180 and sends us right back to spring.

Under a mix of clouds and sun, high temperatures Monday reach well into the 70s.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 4/11/2022

High pressure over the Eastern U.S. will continue the supply of May-like warmth through at least Wednesday.

High temperatures reach 10-15° above average by Wednesday, 4/13/2022

Come Thursday, high pressure breaks down ahead of a cold front. This front produces everything from winter storm conditions in the Rockies and Intermountain West to severe weather in parts of the Plains.

Shower and storm chances increase Thursday, 4/14/2022

This front moves east of the area, making for a very pleasant Good Friday. However, it also serves as a boundary for another storm system down the road.

Forecast for Good Friday through Easter Sunday 2022

This will give us the chance for showers Easter Sunday. At the moment (six days prior), it looks as through most any rain will arrive later in the day Easter Sunday and linger into Monday.

Tracking another chance of rain late in the day Easter Sunday

Be sure to keep checking back for updates on our forecast by download our weather app.