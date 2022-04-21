Springing forward toward summer feel this coming weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – If you were unhappy with the rain, snow and sleet in the beginning of the week, this coming weekend will be more your speed.

We start Thursday with a few stray showers moving east of the mountains.

FutureTracker - 1 p.m. Thursday

Outside of that, we’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s - par for the course this time of year.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 4/21/2022

The front that gives us that chance of a stray shower Thursday lifts north. This is thanks to high pressure that will camp out over the Eastern U.S.

The southwest flow around high pressure will bring unseasonable warmth to the region starting Friday through Monday.

High pressure to bring warmth to the area this weekend

At the same time, this clockwise flow around the high will act like a goalie - preventing any rain from getting here during that time.

High pressure to prevent widespread rain from reaching our area through Monday

As a result, we’ll be dry through the weekend with high temperatures reaching the 80s - especially by Sunday and Monday.

High temperature trend through April 25th

Don’t get too comfortable with that, though. Another cold front moves through next week, meaning that the last few days of April will likely be cooler than average.

Climate Prediction Center outlook from Apr 26 to Apr 30

It’s too soon to say with confidence whether or not that means frost, but it’d be wise to hold off on planting anything sensitive until around Mother’s Day.