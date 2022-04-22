Beautiful Earth Day precedes summer-like Sunday, Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday marks Earth Day, and it will be a beauty from start to finish. We start the morning with a typical, mid-spring chill in the air. By the afternoon, we’re left mostly sunny to (at times) partly cloudy.

High temperatures area-wide reach 75 to 81° during the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 4/22/22

It will be a beautiful evening to spend outdoors as well. If you’re like me and have to be up early Saturday morning, make sure to look to the southeast sky between about 5:30 and 6:30. You’ll see four different planets lined up.

Four planets lined up in the sky between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. the next few days. Don't bother asking me about Uranus... Posted by Chris Michaels WSLS 10 News on Thursday, April 21, 2022

This weekend, high pressure becomes the dominant feature in our weather. The southwest wind around high pressure eventually leads to some summer-like warmth/heat later in the weekend.

High pressure to supply the warmth Sunday and Monday

This same clockwise flow around the high will block any widespread rain or storms from reaching us until next Tuesday.

High pressure to also keep the bulk of any rain or storms west of the area

Until then, expect it to be quite warm Saturday but borderline hot Sunday and Monday. Parts of the area, including Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside, stand the chance of briefly touching 90° for the first time of the year Monday afternoon.

3-day weekend outlook from 4/23 to 4/25/2022

Don’t get too used to that. Once rain moves through Tuesday, it’s likely we see another cool snap to round out the month.

Climate Prediction Center temperature outlook from 4/27 to 5/1

Frost may become an issue Thursday morning, the 28th.