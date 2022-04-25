Summer fling continues Monday before mid-week cool snap

ROANOKE, Va. – It felt more like a June or July weekend in southwest Virginia, and that feeling continues into Monday.

High pressure remains the dominant force in our weather, pumping unseasonable warmth into the region.

High temperatures Monday come within a few degrees of record levels. The NRV and Highlands peak in the low to mid 80s, while Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside get close to 90° for a second straight day.

Nearing record heat Monday afternoon

Clouds increase Monday night into Tuesday ahead of a cold front that’s produced everything from wildfires to severe storms and flooding to a blizzard.

For us, this brings scattered showers and storms mainly Tuesday afternoon. The concentration of showers and storms will be higher east of the Parkway than west.

Scattered showers and storms expected Tuesday afternoon

Once this front clears the area, we’ll be noticeably cooler Wednesday and windy at times. Peak gusts Wednesday will reach 25 to 35 mph.

Wind gust forecast for Tuesday through Thursday

Once the wind calms Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures will have the chance to drop into the 30s. Patchy frost may develop into Friday morning as well.

Ad

Patchy frost may develop Thursday morning

Beyond that, temperatures moderate a bit with shower chances rising again late Sunday.