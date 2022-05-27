Tornado warning expires for Nelson County

The National Weather Service has canceled a tornado warning for Nelson County.

At 6:06 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Stonewall, or over Concord, moving northeast at 30 mph.

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.