Tornado warning issued for Lynchburg area expires

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a tornado warning in the area of Lynchburg.

A tornado warning that was issued for parts of Lynchburg has expired.

At about 7:21 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goode, or near Forest, moving northeast at 40 mph.

The warning expired at 7:45 a.m.

The areas that were affected included:

Lynchburg

Forest

Coleman Falls

Madison Heights

Boonsboro

Pleasant View

Goode

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.