Tornado warning issued for parts of Bedford, Franklin Counties

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Franklin and Bedford and Franklin Counties.

At about 6:23 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sontag, or 7 miles east of Rocky Mount, moving northeast at 35 mph.

The warning is set to expire at 7 a.m.

The areas affected include:

Moneta

Penhook

Smith Mountain Lake State Park

Western Smith Mountain Lake

Union Hall

Northwest Smith Mountain Lake

Goodview

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.