First weekend of summer features typical temps, isolated downpours

ROANOKE, Va. – Summer is just a few days old now, but we’re more-than used to the heat.
For example, Roanoke has already had two weeks worth of 90° heat - the most to this point in the year since the late 1950s.
Friday’s highs will be seasonable, thanks to a decrease in clouds from morning to afternoon.
Saturday will be slightly warmer. A stray downpour or two in the mountains will be possible during peak heating hours.
Sunday’s storm chances are slightly higher, especially for those of us near and west of the Parkway.
This comes ahead of a front that brings us more numerous showers and storms Monday.
Behind that front, humidity levels fall through at least the middle of next week.
Tropics Update
It’s been a relatively dormant start to the tropical season, but there is one storm system of interest. The National Hurricane Center says this storm north of the Equator has a 50% chance of developing within the next five days. This is a development region that’s more typical of August and September - not late June.
If you have plans to head to the beach this weekend, this storm is of no concern to you.
