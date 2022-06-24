First weekend of summer features typical temps, isolated downpours

ROANOKE, Va. – Summer is just a few days old now, but we’re more-than used to the heat.

For example, Roanoke has already had two weeks worth of 90° heat - the most to this point in the year since the late 1950s.

Friday’s highs will be seasonable, thanks to a decrease in clouds from morning to afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 6/24/2022

Saturday will be slightly warmer. A stray downpour or two in the mountains will be possible during peak heating hours.

High temperature forecast for Saturday, 6/25/2022

Sunday’s storm chances are slightly higher, especially for those of us near and west of the Parkway.

Zone by zone storm chances for Sunday, 6/26/2022

This comes ahead of a front that brings us more numerous showers and storms Monday.

Showers and storms turn more numerous Monday

Behind that front, humidity levels fall through at least the middle of next week.

Humidity levels drop next Tuesday

Tropics Update

It’s been a relatively dormant start to the tropical season, but there is one storm system of interest. The National Hurricane Center says this storm north of the Equator has a 50% chance of developing within the next five days. This is a development region that’s more typical of August and September - not late June.

Odds of tropical development within the next five days

If you have plans to head to the beach this weekend, this storm is of no concern to you.

Beach forecast for the first weekend of summer

No matter where you are, make sure you have our weather app downloaded for the latest radar, alerts and forecast updates.