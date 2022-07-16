74º

Parts of Europe to be baked by historic heat wave in coming days

Temperatures are likely to rise over 100 degrees Fahrenheit Monday and Tuesday

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

Tuesday's forecast highs in Europe (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

LONDON – While many areas in the United States are no stranger to 100-degree heat during the summer months, it’s almost unheard of in the United Kingdom and other European countries.

Residents there will need to prep for a heat wave in the coming days as the UK Met Office has issued its first-ever “Extreme Heat” warning in parts of England Monday and Tuesday.

If the forecast of 40° Celsius (104° Fahrenheit) holds, it would be the hottest day in the United Kingdom’s recorded history.

July 25, 2019 currently holds the record. On that day, the thermometer reached 38.7° C (101.7°F) at the Cambridge University Botanical Garden.

Top 5 hottest days in the United Kingdom (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Other cities in Europe like Amsterdam, Brussels and Paris are poised to exceed 100° F Monday and/or Tuesday.

