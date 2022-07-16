Parts of Europe to be baked by historic heat wave in coming days

LONDON – While many areas in the United States are no stranger to 100-degree heat during the summer months, it’s almost unheard of in the United Kingdom and other European countries.

Residents there will need to prep for a heat wave in the coming days as the UK Met Office has issued its first-ever “Extreme Heat” warning in parts of England Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures are set to climb over the coming days as a #heatwave brings extreme heat to the UK 📈



40 Celsius is equivalent to 104 Fahrenheit 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/rwjIvQgYwy — Met Office (@metoffice) July 16, 2022

If the forecast of 40° Celsius (104° Fahrenheit) holds, it would be the hottest day in the United Kingdom’s recorded history.

July 25, 2019 currently holds the record. On that day, the thermometer reached 38.7° C (101.7°F) at the Cambridge University Botanical Garden.

Top 5 hottest days in the United Kingdom (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Other cities in Europe like Amsterdam, Brussels and Paris are poised to exceed 100° F Monday and/or Tuesday.