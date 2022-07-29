86º

Severe thunderstorm watch in Lynchburg, Southside

Any storms that develop could produce strong winds, heavy rain and lightning

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. for Nelson, Amherst, Bedford, Appomattox, Campbell, Charlotte, Pittsylvania, and Halifax Counties as well as the Cities of Lynchburg and Danville

ROANOKE, Va. – The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Friday evening.

The Lynchburg area and Southside are the areas in the watch and will be where the strongest storms form. We’re watching storms move generally from west to east along a cold front that brought heavy rain to Tennessee earlier today.

Any storm that strengthens in the heat and humidity could produce localized wind damage and/or flooding.

Look for updates from Your Local Weather Authority on-air, online, on our weather app and on social media.

