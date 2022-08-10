Heads up! Storms turn more numerous; localized flood threat Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area Wednesday.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Wednesday night for areas shaded in green. Remember, a watch means it's possible. A warning means it's happening or will happen soon. pic.twitter.com/cGTnulv6vp — Your Local Weather Authority (@WSLSWeather) August 10, 2022

We’re tracking a slow-moving front nearby that, combined with our heat and humidity, will fire off numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

FutureTracker - Wednesday afternoon, 8/10/2022

These will be pretty random in location. Because a) there’s a lot of moisture to work with b) we’ve seen heavy rain (in parts of the area) recently and c) these are slow moving storms, localized flash flooding is the main concern.

Storm threats for Wednesday afternoon, 8/10/2022

A couple storms may get strong enough to produce small hail or high wind gusts.

Prior to any storms, it will be another hot one. Highs reach the 80s in the mountains but the low 90s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 8/10/2022

Our front still lingers nearby Thursday, producing scattered showers and storms in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area, New River Valley and Highlands before lunchtime. Any afternoon storms will mainly be in Southside.

Hourly rain/storm chance for Thursday, 8/11/2022

Once the front passes, humidity levels drop off big-time Thursday night into the weekend!

Big drop in humidity for the upcoming weekend

This will afford temperatures the opportunity to fall into the 50s first thing Saturday morning! Your A/C will get a much-deserved break, and you finally won’t sweat within seconds of being outside!

Temperatures fall into the 50s first thing Saturday morning

Even though it will be cool in the mornings this coming weekend, we’ll still be pretty warm each afternoon.

High temperature forecast for 8/13 and 8/14/2022

That’s good news for any outdoor plans you might have!