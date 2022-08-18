Warm, calm Thursday before pattern gradually turns stormier

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve mostly broken through the cool air wedge that’s held us down in recent days, but temperatures will still be held a bit below average by mid-August’s standards.

Highs reach the 70s and 80s Thursday and Friday, though Friday’s temperatures rely solely on how quickly clouds move in from the south.

High temperature forecast through Friday, 8/19/2022

Morning clouds give way to more sun Thursday. With that added warmth at the surface, a few isolated downpours may develop. Most of the area stays dry.

FutureTracker - Thursday afternoon

Clouds increase throughout the day Friday, with a few afternoon showers around. More rain is expected east of the Parkway at night into Saturday morning.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon

We’ll recover Saturday, as this first system moves offshore. Highs still manage to reach into the 70s and 80s. A few afternoon thunderstorms may develop, depending on how warm we get.

The better chance for showers and storms arrives Sunday.

Forecast for the weekend of 8/20 and 8/21/2022

This is with our second system. This one is a slow-mover, and it will be part of our forecast through Tuesday.

Slow-moving storm system to bring more rain, storms Sunday through Tuesday

Scattered-to-numerous slow-moving thunderstorms are a recipe for localized flooding. This is something we’ll have to monitor from Sunday through Tuesday.

