Storms stay isolated Saturday, then rain chances increase Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve made it to the weekend and we’re starting it with dry conditions across Southwest and Central Virginia.

We’ll be between storm systems today, which means storm chances won’t be all that high but not zero.

If you see a storm, it would probably be during the afternoon. We expect the highest coverage between 3 and 7 p.m.

Rain/storm chances - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Outside of any storms, we’re expecting warmth and humidity this afternoon. Look for highs in the 80s for most, along with dew points in the 60s.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures will be held down on Sunday as clouds and rain chances increase. We’re three to five degrees cooler for the afternoon high.

Rain chances are likely to stay pretty high as we get the new work week started. A slow-moving storm system is the culprit for the rain.

What we're tracking - Monday 12 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It appears most places get at least a half an inch of rain through Monday. Some areas could get more than an inch.

It’s doubtful these rainfall totals will be enough for any flooding to occur. We also don’t expect other forms of severe weather tomorrow or Monday.

Rainfall forecast - Through Monday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Once the rain stops, temperatures start to increase again. We’ll get back into the upper 80s or around 90° by Thursday and Friday.