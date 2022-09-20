The heat lasts a bit longer before the fall brings in nicer weather

If you like your Septembers on the warm side you're in luck: highs are well above average Tuesday and Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday continues the hot stretch this week with highs reaching the upper 80s and even low 90s in some spots. Highs are about 10 degrees above average today, and that trend lasts for Wednesday.

Shower chances are slim. There is a small cold front headed our way today, but the strong high pressure in our area prevents it from changing our conditions.

A few clouds dot the afternoon sky today

Thursday marks the official start of fall. The change in the season brings a change in the weather: the heat from the first half of the week breaks and we have mild conditions through the end of the week.

Thanks to the consistency of the tilt of the Earth's axis the sun appears to travel towards the Tropic of Capricorn

Thursday's cold front causes showers from Missouri to New England with some storms in Canada

Temperatures are much closer to average for the first days of fall than the last days of summer. The upcoming cold front brings highs down into the 80s on Thursday. That still puts them above average, but once a little cooler air comes our direction from the north we have highs in the 70s from Friday through Sunday.

Average highs drop into the 60's by Halloween

On the last day of summer high temperatures feel more like June or July than mid-September

Thursday’s cold front creates afternoon showers. This will make it hard to spend time outside in the afternoon, but it sets Friday up with nice weather all day.

Thursday's cold front brings afternoon rain, and the high pressure behind it keeps us dry to end the week

Some extra moisture arrives this weekend to make for cloudy skies. Thanks to the comfortable temperatures you can spend at least some time outdoors.

There is another cold front coming early next week that will keep conditions comfortable for the first full week of fall.