Fall back! Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!

Fall has been in full swing for a while now as we’ve had our fair share of cool days in Southwest and Central Virginia. We’ve also enjoyed the changing and falling of the leaves over the past few weeks.

Another sign of fall is the time change we get every November. The end of Daylight Saving Time is coming this Sunday at 2 a.m.

(Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We will “fall back” at that time, which means you need to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

You can also use the time change as a good reminder to replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The biggest benefit of the end of Daylight Saving Time? An extra hour of sleep, so you’ll feel a little more rested Sunday morning.

The downside is the earlier sunsets in the evenings. Sunsets will move ahead of 6 p.m. and stay there until February 2023.

One small benefit to the time change is a little extra light in the mornings at the bus stop for the kiddos, due to an earlier sunrise.

A bill called the Sunshine Protection Act could soon go into law, causing the time change to go away. Ergo, we would stay on Daylight Saving Time all year long.

This would cause the sunset to stay after 6 p.m. all year long, but we would have fewer sunrises before 7 a.m.

Here’s the breakdown of how things would change on “always standard” or “always saving” time versus how it is now.

Enjoy the extra hour of sleep this weekend! It appears the time change will come with some warmer weather. Meteorologist Chris Michaels looks ahead to the change in the weather pattern in our daily forecast article.

You can always get specific forecast details for your zone, whether it’s the Roanoke Valley, Southside, the Highlands, or elsewhere around Southwest and Central Virginia, anytime at WSLS.com/weather. Know your zone!

– Justin McKee