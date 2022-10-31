Happy Halloween! Scattered showers to haunt some trick-or-treaters

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Halloween, you ghouls and goblins!

While the weather won’t be scary today, it could prove inconvenient for a few of us (even though we could use some rain).

An area of low pressure will sling batches of moisture in our direction Monday. That’s not to say it will rain all day, but there will be periods of showers - starting with the morning commute.

FutureTracker - 10 a.m. Monday

By midday, we’ll continue to track a few waves of showers.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Monday

Later in the day, it’s expected that these turn more hit-or-miss with evening showers mostly being east of US 220.

FutureTracker - 8 p.m. Monday

Once this system passes, we’ll turn brighter (at times) and warmer Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s across the board.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Clouds will return Wednesday with the chance of a stray shower in the mountains.

After that, however, the jet stream rises well to the north - favoring us for warmer than average weather late this week into the weekend.

Upper level air pattern by Saturday, 11/5/2022

A storm system over the Plains will likely produce severe weather out that way. Any chance of rain here will probably be late Sunday or early next week.