Light showers keep us feeling like spring

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday continues the spring-like weather from Wednesday with yet another reminder of the next season to come. Light showers start early in the day and continue until sunset.

Showers are most widespread between noon and 4:00 PM

Rain is at its widest coverage in the afternoon. Showers are scattered even through those hours so expect rain to start and stop rather than being consistent.

Rain totals are below 0.25 inches for most so you can certainly run errands today

Any rain that falls is light with most totals barely above a tenth of an inch. There is warm air headed our way ahead of the rain which keeps highs close to 60 despite the overcast skies.

Once the front leaves wind speeds jump right back up

Most of Thursday is free from the breezy conditions earlier this week. Once the rain wraps up around sunset winds climb back up. Sustained winds to 20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph are likely through Friday.

Temperatures are slightly cooler Friday morning than Thursday morning, but the higher wind on Friday makes it feel about 10 degrees colder

Colder air comes behind the front as well. Lows are around 40, but thanks to the wind chill it feels closer to 30. Cold air keeps coming in all day which limits highs to the 50s.

Thursday morning you might not even need a jacket but be sure to take it out of the closet on Friday

That colder air and wind not only keep wind chills in the teens in the mountains Friday morning, but even in the afternoon it feels cooler than the actual temperature.

The end of January is slightly on the wet side, and with colder temperatures ahead more wintry mix or snow is likely

Temperatures cool through the end of the week with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s Sunday. Cold temperatures stick around once the work week starts: highs are still in the 40s Wednesday.

Temperatures are more likely to be in the 40s than 60s through the end of the month. Precipitation is slightly above average over that same time period. With the colder air we have better chances of wintry mix or snow in the next 6 to 10 days.