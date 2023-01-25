Wednesday’s rain, spotty wintry mix to be replaced by strong wind gusts

ROANOKE, Va. – For many, it’s been a pretty snowless winter. And for many, that’s about to continue Wednesday.

A few select spots north of I-64 could see some snow and sleet up until about midday.

Patchy freezing rain will be possible in some of the higher elevations of Roanoke, Botetourt, Craig, Rockbridge, Nelson, Alleghany, Bath and Highland Counties. Other than that, it’s mostly another cold rain in southwest and central Virginia.

Precipitation types for Wednesday, 1/25/2023

Once our main line of rain passes, we’ll stay cloudy and cold with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The wind then really starts to pick up at night into Thursday.

Gusts peak between about 30 and 45 mph, which means some lightweight trash cans or basketball nets could be blown over.

Strong wind gusts could knock over trash cans heading into Thursday

Wind chills drop into the teens and 20s for most of the area first thing Thursday morning, but we’ll stay pretty windy throughout the day.

We’ll stay cold Friday before temperatures rise into the 50s Saturday ahead of our next weather system.

This one is pretty disjointed, resulting in mainly scattered rain Sunday into Monday morning.

There may be a spotty wintry mix in our northernmost part of the area. Otherwise, we strike out on snow chances again.

Rain is possible Sunday with a spotty wintry mix farther to the north

The storm track remains active into next week, so we’ll have to see if any cold air will be around to play ball for once.

