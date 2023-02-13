Warmer, brighter days following raw, gloomy Super Bowl Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Super Bowl Sunday brought our area everything from rain to sleet and freezing rain to snow.

Roads may still be slick in areas that saw a late dose of wintry weather Sunday. Be alert to that during your travels Monday morning.

Forecast road conditions for Monday, 2/13/2023

As the day goes on however, sunshine and temperatures well above freezing will help bail us out. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s both Monday and Valentine’s Day.

We’ll turn even warmer with highs in the 60s (and perhaps lower 70s) Wednesday afternoon - another dose of spring fever!

Warmth builds into Wednesday, 2/15/2023

This warmth builds ahead of a storm system that will produce severe weather everywhere from the Southern Plains to the Great Lakes Wednesday and Thursday.

We may see some daytime showers Thursday, but the bulk of our rain likely comes Thursday night and into Friday. This could become heavy at times, though our threat for damaging/severe weather appears to be low.

Rain becomes more likely late on Thursday, 2/16/2023

Friday’s early morning temperatures will be our highs - in the 50s - before crashing into the 30s and 40s the rest of the day.

Rain exits Friday morning before temperatures crash the rest of the day

We’ll be windy at times Friday, but the weekend is shaping up nicely. We’ll see sunshine each day with highs in the 50s Saturday and some 60s Sunday.

