Wednesday’s temperatures reach April-like levels ahead of next rainmaker

ROANOKE, Va. – Yet another stretch of spring weather has found itself a home in southwest and central Virginia. The warmest day of at least the next seven will be Wednesday. Despite clouds, temperatures feed off a southwesterly breeze.

Increasing moisture and a warm front to our north will be the catalyst for morning rain north of US 460 Thursday.

Tracking our first round of rain Thursday morning to midday

There will be some breaks in the action, allowing temperatures to rise to spring-like levels once again.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 2/16/2023

The main line of rain then moves west to east late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Tracking another line of rain Thursday night into Friday morning

Once that passes, a strong wind out of the northwest blows colder air into the region. Gusts likely peak between 30 and 40 mph, which could lead to sporadic tree damage and power outages (thanks to the wet ground).

Rain clears the area by midday Friday as temperatures drop

Our high temperature happens early in the morning Friday. Temperatures crash from west to east from sunrise to midday.

Hourly estimate of temperatures on Friday, 2/17/2023

The weekend starts off cold. Saturday morning’s temperatures will be in the 20s before sunshine brings us back into the 50s. Clouds increase Sunday, but temperatures still rise to about 55-61°.

Weekend high temperatures for 2/18 and 2/19/2023

A stalled front nearby next week will trigger occasional rain chances. More to come on our free 10 News and weather apps.