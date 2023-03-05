Spring-like stretch resumes before a mid-month shift in weather pattern

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a calm, clear and chilly morning, Sunday afternoon’s temperatures reach into the 60s.
A repeat performance can be expected Monday afternoon, putting our afternoon temperatures 10-15° above average for early March.
We’ll be windy at times Tuesday, resulting in slightly cooler afternoon air.
Colder air catches up each morning Wednesday and Thursday. With a clear sky and calm wind, temperatures will drop to near freezing - resulting in frost.
The average last freeze doesn’t happen until mid-to-late April around here. Despite the fact that we’ve had a very warm winter, it’s best to hold off on planting until then (if not after that point).
A storm system late in the week brings an increased chance of rain Friday and Saturday. However, some higher elevations may see a wintry mix develop depending on the storm’s timing and/or location.
Once this passes, a bigger pattern shift occurs. This results in colder-than-average weather for the middle of the month, thus reiterating the point made a few sentences ago.
