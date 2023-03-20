Wintry chill lingers in the air on the first official day of spring

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday marks the first official day of spring! Stepping outside first thing in the morning, though, you wouldn’t know it.

Many of us start in the teens and 20s early on, but afternoon temperatures do improve a bit compared to Sunday.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 3/20/2023

A mostly clear sky and calm wind will lead to early morning temperatures in the 20s Tuesday. Clouds keep us above freezing Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Frost/freeze potential through Thursday morning

As we head later in the week, a strong area of high pressure to the south and a strong storm system over the Plains will send unseasonably warm weather into the region. We’re talking highs in the 70s with some lower 80s possible each afternoon.

What we're tracking by Thursday and Friday of this week

We’ll watch for showers and/or storms nearby later in the day Friday and heading into early Saturday.

Once any showers clear out, the weekend is looking really nice!

Weekend forecast for 3/25 and 3/26/2023

As for the rest of spring, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released a warmer-than-average and possibly wetter-than-average outlook.

Temperature and precipitation outlook for Spring 2023 - per NOAA's Climate Prediction Center

