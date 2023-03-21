Bouncing back! Thawing out from spring freezes starting Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday marks the first full day of spring, but we yet again start with early morning temperatures in the 20s.

A mostly sunny sky and a breeze from the south will push us into the 50s and 60s, making for a beautiful midday and afternoon.

High temperatures reach the 50s and 60s Tuesday afternoon

A weak front will slide in from the southwest, bringing more clouds overnight. Showers will try to develop, but they’ll have a hard time making it past drier air closer to the surface.

Our chance of getting wet Wednesday will likely be south of US 460 late morning into the afternoon.

A few stray showers will be possible late Wednesday morning into the afternoon

This front slides north, allowing for a big warm-up Thursday. High temperatures will mostly be around 75 to 80°.

Feeling like May by Thursday afternoon

Where this front goes by Friday plays a crucial role in the forecast.

If it stays north, we’re very warm (70s and 80s). However, if it pinches farther south, we’ll be cooler and wetter from Lynchburg north. We’ll be very warm and dry south of that point.

Two possible scenarios for Friday, 3/24/2023

Download our app for frequent updates on this portion of the forecast.

Shower chances increase heading into Saturday morning, but we’ll turn drier, breezy and warmer by the afternoon. Sunday looks wonderful. We’ll start out crisp but end with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.