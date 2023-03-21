30º

Bouncing back! Thawing out from spring freezes starting Tuesday

Temperatures climb most days the rest of the week

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

High temperatures reach the 50s and 60s Tuesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday marks the first full day of spring, but we yet again start with early morning temperatures in the 20s.

A mostly sunny sky and a breeze from the south will push us into the 50s and 60s, making for a beautiful midday and afternoon.

A weak front will slide in from the southwest, bringing more clouds overnight. Showers will try to develop, but they’ll have a hard time making it past drier air closer to the surface.

Our chance of getting wet Wednesday will likely be south of US 460 late morning into the afternoon.

A few stray showers will be possible late Wednesday morning into the afternoon

This front slides north, allowing for a big warm-up Thursday. High temperatures will mostly be around 75 to 80°.

Feeling like May by Thursday afternoon

Where this front goes by Friday plays a crucial role in the forecast.

If it stays north, we’re very warm (70s and 80s). However, if it pinches farther south, we’ll be cooler and wetter from Lynchburg north. We’ll be very warm and dry south of that point.

Two possible scenarios for Friday, 3/24/2023

Shower chances increase heading into Saturday morning, but we’ll turn drier, breezy and warmer by the afternoon. Sunday looks wonderful. We’ll start out crisp but end with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Forecast for the weekend of 3/25 and 3/26/2023

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

