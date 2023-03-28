Mid-week cool spell precedes late week storm system, warm-up

ROANOKE, Va. – Parts of the area reached 80° Monday afternoon, but that won’t be the case Tuesday as clouds increase. Afternoon temperatures will be held to the 50s and 60s, which is considered average for late March.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 3/28/2023

Showers develop first along the southern Blue Ridge around 3 to 5 p.m. These will drift eastward into the evening, as a weak disturbance passes through the area.

FutureTracker - around 7 p.m. Tuesday

Once that disturbance is gone, the sky clears. This allows temperatures to drop into the 30s, at which point frost may develop.

Overnight lows into Wednesday, 3/29/2023

We expect a similar situation Thursday morning, as high pressure sits directly overhead.

Thursday is when the weather starts picking up in other parts of the country, leading to a minimal threat for severe weather in the southern and central Plains.

Severe weather threat - Thursday, 3/30/2023

Come Friday, that threat expands and increases in parts of the Midwest.

Severe weather threat - Friday, 3/31/2023

That same storm system brings rain to our area late Friday into early Saturday.

Tracking rain and warmth into the first half of the day Saturday

Once the rain clears by midday Saturday, we’ll warm into the 70s. The wind will start picking up - becoming strong at times Saturday into Saturday night.

Turning windy at times Saturday into Saturday night

We’ll turn calmer and slightly cooler (but still pleasant) by Sunday.

For the latest on this storm system and your weekend plans, be sure to check back with our free 10 News and weather apps.