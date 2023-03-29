Crisp, pleasant spring weather comes before warmth, wetness and wind

ROANOKE, Va. – A clearing sky has made for a much cooler start to Wednesday. We’ll need to add some layers to the day’s wardrobe before heading out.

Contrary to Tuesday, Wednesday will be a brighter day. Temperatures reach similar levels, though, peaking in the 50s and 60s.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 3/29/2023

Another clear and calm night makes for a quick cool-down. Temperatures tank into the 30s first thing Thursday morning. Patchy frost will be a possibility.

Low temperatures heading into Thursday, 3/30/2023

The wind changes direction Friday, though clouds increase. High temperatures will still reach into the 60s (maybe near 70) before some round of evening showers move in.

These showers last into Saturday morning as a frontal system moves through.

Warmth and showers take us into Saturday morning

Once it does, the wind will get crankin’. Peak gusts in excess of 40 (even 50) miles-per-hour are fair game Saturday afternoon and evening.

Turning windy at times Saturday afternoon and evening

Temperatures will still reach the 70s outside of the mountains. Cooler air catches up with us by Sunday, but the day will still be pleasant. Sunshine and 60s is nothing to complain about!

Weekend forecast for 4/1 and 4/2/2023

We’ll warm up to start next week.

