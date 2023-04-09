Happy Easter! Frosty bunnies thaw thanks to sunshine Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Easter Sunday services will start out very chilly early on. Temperatures will be in the 30s, but sunshine comes to our aid. Make sure the kids are layered up for any Easter egg hunts outside!

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s - a nice improvement compared to previous days.

A clear sky overnight means temperatures will once again drop into the 30s.

High and low forecast for Easter Sunday

Frost is likely Monday morning, possible Tuesday morning and less likely Wednesday morning.

Frost potential for Monday through Wednesday mornings

This comes as a stretch of warmer weather returns later in the week. High pressure strengthens, resulting in warmer days and rain holding off until late Friday and possibly Saturday.

Upper level air pattern through the later part of the upcoming week

Regardless, expect highs to return to the 70s and 80s this week.

High temperature forecast through Saturday, Apr 15, 2023

For updates on the forecast, be sure to check in with us by downloading our weather app.