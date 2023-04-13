Get outside! Thursday to be the warmest day of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – The warm-up continues, and it peaks Thursday afternoon. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s in the mountains, while areas like the Roanoke Valley, Highlands, Lynchburg area and Southside get into the low to mid 80s.

A storm system emerges from the Gulf Coast, sending more clouds our way late Thursday into the evening. Eventually, occasional rain showers catch up from the south after 6 or 7 a.m. Friday.

FutureTracker - 7 a.m. Friday

Once we’re on the northeast side of the storm Friday evening, we’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms develop. A handful could turn strong east of the Parkway, with hail and localized wind damage being the main threats.

Severe weather outlook for Friday, 4/14/2023

Most any showers exit the region after midnight heading into Saturday.

Scattered storms continue into Friday evening

Outside of a few stray showers on the back-end of this storm system, Saturday is warm and mostly dry. That’s encouraging news for Virginia Tech’s spring game and for the Xfinity Series race in Martinsville.

Race forecast for the April races at Martinsville Speedway

Another storm system moves in from the west. It’ll feed off warmth and wind above, producing a line of showers and storms late Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Weather pattern for Sunday, 4/16/2023

Some of these could be on the strong side as well, so make sure you have our app downloaded for updated forecasts and alerts.

We’ll cool down and turn more refreshing heading into the first half of next week.