UPDATE

The tornado warning issued for Alleghany, Greenbrier, and Monroe counties has been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY

There has been a tornado warning issued for Alleghany, Greenbrier, and Monroe counties

The warning is set to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Tornado warning issued for Alleghany, Greenbrier, Monroe counties until 8 p.m. | Alerts as of 7:47 p.m. on 5/16/23 (Credit: NWS Blacksburg) (WSLS)

