Weekend Forecast: Haze continues, temps rise and storms arrive later

ROANOKE, Va. – Haze from wildfires in Canada has been the big talker in the eastern half of the country this week, including in our area.

Air quality is not a major concern for us, thankfully, but we’ll continue to see the haze at times Friday and Saturday.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires creates a hazy sky through Saturday

Despite that, the mornings start out nice and cool - in the 40s and 50s. Friday afternoon will be in the 70s, and Saturday will make it into the 80s. Sunday will be quite warm as well, but the humidity will slowly start to climb.

Weekend forecast through 6/11/2023

The increase in humidity comes ahead of a slow-moving storm system. This will bring the chance for scattered late day showers and thunderstorms. These will start in the New River Valley before moving northeast through the evening.

Scattered storms arrive late Sunday

Chances dissipate after sunset once we lose the heat of the day.

Our storm lingers, bringing more numerous showers and thunderstorms to the area Monday.

Looking ahead to the weather pattern next week

Beyond that, we’ll be seasonably warm and humid. Storms will mostly be isolated the rest of next week.