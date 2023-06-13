Lower humidity to make for combination of cooler mornings, comfortably warm afternoons

ROANOKE, Va. – The front that brought scattered showers and storms to the region Monday is now east of the area. In its wake, humidity levels have dropped.

That makes for some cooler mornings - in the 50s - through Thursday.

Afternoons will be a little warmer. The mountains reach the 70s, while areas in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside reach the 80s.

High temperature forecast through Wednesday, 6/14/2023

A few stray showers will be possible Wednesday, as a weak piece of energy to the north swings close by.

A few stray showers will be possible Wednesday morning

Outside of that, a west wind will keep things dry at times through at least Friday and Saturday.

West/northwest breeze to keep us mostly dry and comfortable through at least Friday

We’ll see afternoon temperatures and humidity levels gradually rising into the holiday weekend. Scattered storms will be a possibility Father’s Day into early next week.

Headlines for Father's Day weekend

