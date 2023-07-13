Inland flooding guide published to help Southwest Virginia deal with hurricane aftermath

ROANOKE, Va. – For the first time ever, an inland flooding guide has been published to help you and your family stay safe – no matter the season.

Officials had a clear message – hurricanes are not just a coastal issue. Southwest Virginia is especially vulnerable.

FEMA deputy administrator, Erik Hooks, echoed a sentiment felt by many during hurricane season: all it takes is one.

From mountains to ocean, Virginia knows that very well.

“Hurricanes and flooding caused by the remnants of hurricanes is a statewide problem,” Hooks said.

National Weather Service director, Ken Graham, said it doesn’t matter if a storm is named. It has to go somewhere.

“The biggest threat in almost all cases inland is going to be water,” Graham said. “In this area, Roanoke, and many portions of Virginia, terrain matters.”

Recent instances like tropical storm Michael show how these kinds of storms can prove deadly – even for those of us hundreds of miles away from the coast.

The unfortunate reality is this kind of deadly flooding is happening more – as we saw this past week in states as far north as New York and Vermont.

“It’s harder and harder to use your personal history to compare storms. We have record ocean temperatures. We’ve got record rainfall rates. we’re breaking heat records. There’s records, records, records,” Graham said.

When asked why is it that these events are becoming more frequent, Graham said the atmosphere is becoming a big wet towel.

“The rates and the amounts are higher and what that means is some of the impacts on the ground – the flash flooding – we’re seeing some of those events become more frequent,” Graham said.

While the message isn’t to scare those in any storm’s path, it’s to prepare you ahead of time.

“It’s much better to be ready for your worst day now than to be on your worst day and wishing you were ready,” Graham said.

The 10 News Weather Authority will keep you ready ahead of the storm – issuing weather authority alert days when we feel the weather will become potentially dangerous.