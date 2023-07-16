Showers and Storms Clear On Sunday... But, Smoky Skies Return.

ROANOKE, Va. – During the morning hours rain will start to track to the east and move out of our forecast. Partly cloudy skies will build in, but there is a very slight chance to see a sprinkle or a light shower through the middle of the afternoon.

Below is a look at 1pm with the chance of isolated and short lived showers.

Future Tracker

Today will be hot and humid once the rain clears out. It will remain hot and humid over the next couple of days. When you factor in both the heat and humidity you get the ‘feels like’ temperature, or the heat index.

South Boston could feel close to 100° later on this afternoon. Parts of Lynchburg and Southside are feeling like the mid-90s.

Later this afternoon

Canadian wildfire smoke will come marching back into the forecast tonight. The same story is unfolding, on the back end of a cool front our winds shift and come from out of the northwest. What this does is funnel in winds at the mid and upper levels and brings smoke from the north in with it.

Since high pressure will be building in for a few days we will be dealing with subsiding or sinking air at the same time the smoke moves in. This will cause our air quality to deteriorate overnight and into Monday as the smoke will be forced down nearer to the surface.

Smoke will slowly dissolve and move out to our east during the middle of the week. Air quality will also gradually improve.

If you are sensitive to changes in air quality please be on the lookout for updates in air quality alerts in order to limit your time outdoors.

A look at Monday

Here is a look at your extended forecast. Rain chances are low through the middle of the week and our temperatures are right around averages for this time of year.

Hazy skies move in Monday and last through the middle of the week. Rain chances are highest on Wednesday and Thursday and will give light relief to our temperatures as we will have a brief cool down to the upper 80s.

Isolated rain will help clear up and improve the air quality in areas that see showers and storms.

