Sunday will be more moderate and calm. The work week starts off nice!

ROANOKE, Va. – We have been dealing with the hottest temperatures of the year these past couple of days and I have fantastic news! The heatwave is moving out! The weather system that passed through yesterday is bringing in drier and cooler air behind it.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-upper 80s for most of us instead of the mid-upper 90s following Sunday! Dewpoints will also be a bit lower, meaning it won’t feel as humid/muggy outside.

The next two days will be just about average for daytime highs. After Sunday, we cool down to the 80s for just about everyone. It will be feeling more so like the mid-80s for most as drier air moves in over the next couple of days.

High temperatures for the next two days

Future tracker shows limited rain chances at 5:00PM this afternoon. Most of us will stay dry and these showers will be very isolated.

A storm or two could develop later on.

Rain chances this afternoon at 5:00PM

Here is a look at your extended forecast. The heatwave is gone! By Monday our temperatures return back to normal and we are feeling a little bit cooler as drier air moves in. The week ahead has daytime highs in the mid-80s with rain chances returning late in the week!

