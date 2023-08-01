Smoky haze returns to the sky on an otherwise comfortably warm Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Humidity levels have dropped considerably compared to our heat wave late last week, making for a beautiful day of weather Tuesday.

The only thing that may try to get in the way of a clear sky is some haze. This - once again - can be traced back to wildfires ongoing in Western Canada. Whenever the upper level air pattern shows the wind out of the northwest, we’re subject to at least a hazy sky.

Smoky haze returns to the sky late Tuesday

Air quality alerts are not anticipated, as this will mostly stay thousands of feet above the surface.

Aside from that, we expect highs in the 70s and 80s Tuesday.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 8/1/2023

Look up to the sky Tuesday night to see if you can spot the rocket launch from Wallops Island!

Lower humidity once again allows temperatures to drop into the 50s and lower 60s at night into Wednesday morning, providing a well-deserved break to the A/C.

Overnight lows for Wednesday morning, 8/2/2023

Humidity levels creep back up by Thursday, leading to an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some of this will carry over into Friday and the weekend.

Humidity levels and storm chances increase Thursday

As for the month of August as a whole, the Climate Prediction Center’s outlooks show a slight chance of warmer than average and wetter than average weather.

Climate Prediction Center's outlook for the month of August 2023

No matter the weather, make sure you download our app to stay up to date on the latest changes.