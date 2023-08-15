When storm chances decrease, humidity lessens | Appcast - Aug. 14, 2023

This week started out with a higher chance for some pretty rough weather. Now, we’re looking ahead to your workweek forecast.

Here are the topics Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich will cover in Monday’s Appcast:

When the chance for showers and storms decreases

When we can expect humidity to drop off for things to get a bit more comfortable

And as always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.