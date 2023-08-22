Heat intensifies, storm chances return later in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – You can certainly feel the humidity stepping outside Tuesday. That’s something that will be present with us throughout most of the day.

However, a breeze out of the northeast will bring humidity levels down by the evening.

Humidity levels decrease Tuesday evening into Wednesday

This is just a brief break in both the heat and humidity that will last us through Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

Before that, highs Tuesday reach the 80s and 90s. Most of us stay in the 80s Wednesday afternoon.

High temperature forecast through Wednesday, 8/23/2023

Don’t go getting used to that comfort, though.

The heat and humidity return with a vengeance later in the week. Thursday will be in the 80s and 90s, but Friday will be very hot.

The heat index will reach and exceed 100° in parts of the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg Area and Southside. This is especially of concern since high school football games will be getting started in the evening.

Heat index forecast for Friday, 8/25/2023

In addition to the heat and humidity, we’ll be tracking clusters of showers and storms that dive in from the north Thursday through Saturday.

Some of these will have the potential to become strong if they move into our area.

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday through Saturday

Speaking of storms, the Atlantic is full of them. As of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, there’s Franklin, Gert and now Harold. Harold will make landfall in south Texas late Tuesday.

Activity in the tropical Atlantic as of 3:30 a.m. EDT 8/22/2023

None of these storms will have a direct impact on southwest and central Virginia.