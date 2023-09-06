Heat backs off later this week as several summer storms develop

ROANOKE, Va. – High heat continues into Wednesday and into part of Thursday as high pressure gradually loosens its grip on our weather. Temperatures reach the 80s and 90s each day and, yes, the humidity will be a factor.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons

What’s different about Thursday as compared to Wednesday is that there will be the chance for scattered storms after 2 or 3 p.m.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather risk for Thursday, 9/7/2023

A handful of these may bring along some gusty wind as they move south to north.

Download our weather app in case of any alerts or storms near you.

A slow-moving area of low pressure will drag moisture northward into the weekend, resulting in the daily chance of showers and storms. We expect these to be most numerous Friday and Saturday before turning a little more hit-or-miss Sunday.

Not as hot this weekend with the daily shot for afternoon/evening storms

Areas that see repeated rounds of storms may see localized flooding.

Have a Plan B, or bring a poncho/rain gear to any football or festivals you plan to attend.

Forecast for the Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival 9/8 to 9/10/2023

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Lee developed Wednesday and will become a major hurricane this weekend north of Puerto Rico.

Its future beyond that point is still in question, so be sure to stay with us for updates throughout the next 5-10 days.