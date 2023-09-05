Major hurricane likely to form in the Caribbean; where does it go after?

11 a.m. Tuesday update from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Depression 13

ROANOKE, Va. – The official peak of Atlantic hurricane season is September 10, and that is when a major hurricane is forecast to be north of Puerto Rico.

This comes as Tropical Depression 13 formed late Tuesday morning. It will take the path of least resistance toward becoming the season’s third major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) in the Atlantic basin.

11 a.m. Tuesday update from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Depression 13

The question obviously becomes, “what’s in store for the U.S.?”

The frustrating reality is that - as good as hurricane forecasting has become - nailing down a location for something 8-11 days from now is virtually impossible. What we can do is look at the global pattern to see a potential long-range path.

Most forecast data show an area of high pressure over the North Atlantic. Clockwise flow would try to throw the storm toward the East Coast.

On the other hand, this same data shows low pressure over the Eastern U.S.

Counter-clockwise flow would then try to push the storm away from the East Coast. It all depends on the speed and location of that system, though.

Where will Tropical Depression 13 go? Posted around 11 a.m. 9/5/2023

If you have plans to be at the beach for the weekend of September 8-10, you’re good to go as far as tropical systems are concerned.

Any potential impact from this system wouldn’t be until 8-11 days from now.

Current forecast data suggests a curve north toward Bermuda, but anything is far from set in stone when looking that far down the road.