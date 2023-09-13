Taste of autumn arrives after Wednesday’s passing cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Tuesday’s storms, a lot of the energy and moisture has been taken out of the atmosphere. That leaves us with very limited storm chances Wednesday as our cold front passes through.

Temperatures only peak in the low to mid 70s in the mountains and low to mid 80s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 9/13/2023

Humidity levels gradually drop heading into the evening, and overnight lows will consequently drop into the 50s.

Humidity stays very low Thursday through Saturday, thanks to high pressure overhead and Hurricane Lee moving north toward Maine and Nova Scotia. This will lead to a combination of cooler mornings and comfortably warm afternoons.

Humidity levels through Saturday, 9/16/2023

In fact, Friday and Saturday mornings could be the coolest we’ve seen since early-to-mid June.

Low temperature forecast for Friday and Saturday mornings

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend to get outside! Expect sunshine and highs around 77-83° after our cool morning. A weak disturbance brings the chance for afternoon showers Sunday.

Weekend planner for 9/16 and 9/17/2023

Download our free weather app here to stay ahead of the weekend forecast.