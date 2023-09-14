Refreshing! A taste of early autumn takes us through Saturday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front moved through the area Wednesday, paving the way for more comfortable air to settle in to southwest and central Virginia.

Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine and comfortably warm air during the afternoon - perfect for chores, a walk, etc.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 9/14/2023

At night, a clear sky, dry air and calm wind will combine to help cool things off even more.

You may need a light coat or a hoodie first thing Friday morning as temperatures start in the 40s and 50s.

Overnight temperatures into Friday morning, 9/15/2023

We won’t be that chilly for high school football. In fact, it looks like perfect weather for this week’s action!

High school football forecast for Friday, 9/15/2023

Saturday starts chilly, but temperatures rebound into the 70s in the mountains and 80s everywhere else.

This comes ahead of another front that brings an increased chance of showers late Sunday morning into the afternoon.

What we're tracking for Sunday, 9/17/2023

Check back for updates on Sunday’s rain chances by downloading our free weather app here.

Pleasant weather returns for at least the first half of next week.