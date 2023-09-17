Sunday Will Bring Soggy Weather and Cool Temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – Here is a look at what we’re tracking over the next several days. Widespread coverage of rain will give way to mostly clear skies on Monday and the tropics are still very active.

Temperatures across our zones today

Today’s temperatures will be well below average thanks to a ton of cloud cover. The majority of us only get to about the 70° mark later on this afternoon. If we get a break in the clouds, the sun could come out for a little bit and heat us up a couple of degrees warmer.

Future Radar at 3 PM this afternoon

Future radar is showing scattered to widespread rain coverage this afternoon. Through the morning we will see numerous showers build into play.

Once the sun sets, our rain chances reduce slightly.

The next couple of days

After today’s round of showers, our skies will transition to mostly clear for the next several days.

Tomorrow could bring an isolated shower or two.

A look at the next 7-days

The next 7 days will bring near average temperatures to our region as high pressure sets back in toward the middle of the week. After today, we will likely see our next rain chances late this upcoming week into the weekend.

